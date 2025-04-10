TransLink launches mobility hub pilot program at Coquitlam Central Station

The city of Coquitlam, B.C., has partnered with TransLink to launch a mobility hub pilot program for customers using shared e-bikes and e-scooters at Coquitlam Central Station. Located outside the fare gates of both the SkyTrain and West Coast Express stations, TransLink says the hubs make it easier for riders to connect to transit using micromobility options.

TransLink notes the designated parking areas are clearly marked, with designs similar to other e-scooter parking zones throughout the city . Riders are required to end their trips within these areas. TransLink says shared e-bikes and e-scooters must be docked inside the mobility hub and are not permitted inside the Fare Paid Zone or on board the SkyTrain or West Coast Express.

TransLink notes the mobility hubs support its goal of creating convenient choices for everyone, as laid out it Transport 2050 and the Access For Everyone plan, including:

Transforming transit stops and stations into multi-modal mobility hubs that enable seamless transfers between different transportation options.

Providing parking and charging infrastructure for shared vehicles and micromobility devices at transit stops and stations.

Improving access to shared micromobility by enabling convenient, safe and accessible services that are distributed throughout the region.

According to TransLink, the mobility hub will be in place until December 2025, after which the collected data will be analyzed to evaluate its success and inform future decisions, including the feasibility of implementing similar approaches at other transit hubs in Metro Vancouver.