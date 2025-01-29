Laketran cuts ribbon to its newly expanded and modernized Frank R. Angeloro Laketran Headquarters

On Jan. 24, Laketran’s 50th anniversary was marked by the official opening of its newly expanded and modernized Frank R. Angeloro Laketran Headquarters. The day was celebrated with a ribbon –cutting with over 260 community members in attendance. The celebration brought together local officials, community leaders, transit peers, contractors and current and former agency trustees to commemorate the completion of a $22 million Operations and Maintenance Facility renovation.

The project, designed by Bowen and constructed by Ozanne Construction Company, adds 37,670 square feet of operations and bus storage space to the existing 162,000-square-foot headquarters.

“This expansion represents our unwavering commitment to providing efficient, accessible and reliable transportation for Lake County residents,” said Laketran CEO Ben Capelle. “By investing in modern facilities, we can better serve our growing senior population, improve our workforce’s operations and ensure we’re equipped to meet future transit needs. I’m very excited that we completed the project on time and on budget.”

Laketran says its updated headquarters will enhance its ability to support a fleet of 160 vehicles and add storage for 40 additional Dial-a-Ride vehicles, which the agency says is a crucial service for seniors and people with disabilities. Building improvements include an expanded operations center for dispatch, scheduling and driver’s areas, as well as the addition of a new maintenance bay and expanded indoor vehicle storage. The agency notes the upgrades will create a high-quality work environment for Laketran’s frontline workforce while increasing efficiency and sustainability.

“Both our ridership and number of employees have more than doubled since this headquarters was built 30 years ago,”said Laketran Board President Brian Falkowski. “This expansion allows us to meet the growing demand for transit services and to better support our employees in delivering safe and dependable transportation.”

LakeTran notes the renovation was made possible through a Federal Transit Administration grant for bus and bus facilities.

In addition to unveiling the expanded facilities, Laketran dedicated its boardroom to the memory of Laura T. Pizmoht, a former board member who made significant contributions to the organization and community. Pizmoht joined the Laketran Board of Trustees in July 2022, bringing her expertise as an assistant prosecuting attorney and former Willoughby Hills Council member. Her leadership and strategic vision helped to advance the headquarters expansion project and foster public trust in Laketran’s mission. She passed away in 2023.

“Laura’s legacy of service and dedication will continue to inspire us,” said Laketran CEO Ben Capelle. “The newly named Laura T. Pizmoht Memorial Boardroom honors her commitment to ensuring reliable, accessible transportation for all Lake County residents.”