Bergen County moves forward with construction of Bergen Junction

Bergen County, N.J., is moving forward with the construction of Bergen Junction, a new and transformational mixed-use workforce housing redevelopment and transit hub. The project will provide housing for individuals beginning their careers in fields vital to the safety, health and well-being of Bergen County and its residents and revitalize the New Jersey Transit (NJ Transit) Hackensack Bus Transfer.

Bergen County notes the redevelopment replaces the former Bergen County probation building, now a vacant lot located at 133 River St., and the outdated NJ Transit bus terminal currently located on Demarest Place. The project will feature a five-level mixed-use linear building, a 15-level residential tower and a newly renovated, covered bus terminal equipped to accommodate NJ Transit’s electrified bus fleet.

“Bergen Junction will be a transformative project for Bergen County and will serve as a model for the rest of the country. Through this redevelopment, we are removing one of the most significant barriers discouraging individuals from joining the professions that safeguard our communities. By offering housing to individuals just starting out in these crucial careers, we are not only eliminating that burden but also investing in the future of both our residents and our region,” said Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco.

Bergen County notes Bergen Junction will address the recent trend in lack of affordable housing and severe hiring challenges being faced by essential sectors. The county says the redevelopment will attract individuals to these highly demanded careers and incentivize newly hired local public safety workers, such as firefighters, EMTs and police officers, health professionals and educators to live in the community they serve. Through the redevelopment, the county aims to encourage workforce retention while providing a premier, downtown living experience for the average middle-income earner starting out their careers.

“Bergen Junction represents a tremendous step forward for the city of Hackensack and Bergen County as a whole,” said Hackensack Mayor John Labrosse. “This project not only addresses critical needs like affordable workforce housing and improved transit infrastructure, but also aligns perfectly with our vision of making Hackensack a premier destination for living, working and commuting. We are proud to partner with the county on this transformational initiative that will continue to fuel our city's growth and revitalization while ensuring opportunities for our residents and veterans.”

Bergen County notes the five-level linear building will include two floors of county office space, a two-floor health and wellness center, street-level retail/commercial spaces that will be available for rent and a parking garage that will provide parking for County employees, Bergen Junction residents, and patrons of downtown Hackensack.

The county says the 15-level residential tower will have a separate street-level entrance with a total of 168 studio and one-to-two-bedroom apartments. Of those units, 158 will be designated as “workforce” units while 10 units will also be designated for veteran housing, of which two units will be dedicated for disabled veterans.

“By dedicating units to our veterans and disabled veterans, we are keeping true to the promise my administration has had since day one that no veteran will ever go without a roof over their head in this great county,” Tedesco said.

“Bergen Junction embodies the progress and innovation Bergen County is known for,” said Bergen County Commissioner Thomas Sullivan. “This project goes beyond providing housing—it’s about strengthening our community by supporting essential workers, veterans and middle-income earners who make Bergen County thrive. By ensuring affordable, quality housing and modern amenities, we are creating a foundation for continued growth and opportunity for all.”

Bergen Junction will also include a newly renovated indoor bus terminal designed to accommodate NJ Transit’s electrified bus fleet. The new design will include a covered passenger loading and unloading area, a waiting room, restrooms and a small area for grab-and-go food. Bergen County says the upgraded terminal design will eliminate the need for buses to stage outside the terminal, effectively decreasing congestion in the area and presenting a new traffic pattern that will improve the flow of vehicles.

"NJ Transit is proud to work with Bergen County on this transformative project, which will bring a state-of-the-art bus terminal into the heart of a forward-looking, mixed-use redevelopment,” said NJ Transit Senior Vice President of Surface Transportation and General Manager of Bus Operations Michael Kilcoyne. “The addition of facilities designed to accommodate NJ Transit’s ongoing transition to a 100 percent zero-emission bus fleet highlights our commitment to advancing sustainable transportation and improving the health and well-being of the communities we serve.”

According to Bergen County, off-site improvements will also be made to improve pedestrian and vehicle safety for the entire area surrounding River Road, Atlantic Street, Mercer Street and Moore Street. New traffic signals will be installed at the right-turn intersection between River Road and Atlantic Street and the intersection of Moore Street and Atlantic Street. The county says pedestrians will be able to exit the new bus terminal and parking garage via walkway directly to Main Street.

In developing this project, the county has worked directly with Deputy Mayor of Hackensack Kathleen Canestrino and Director of Economic Development and Redevelopment for the City of Hackensack Albert H. Dib. The county notes the project aligns with the city of Hackensack’s master plan, which emphasizes high-density redevelopment, environmental conservation and enhanced economic opportunities.

“It’s hugely beneficial,” Dib said. “It’s providing housing people are looking for at a cost they can afford, and the transit component will help ensure that downtown Hackensack is a transit hub for commuters coming and going from New York City.”

The County Administration is expecting to break ground on the project later this fall.