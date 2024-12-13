NJ Transit breaks ground on County Yard and Delco Lead Storage and Inspection Facility Project

New Jersey Transit (NJ Transit) has broken ground on the County Yard and Delco Lead Storage and Inspection Facility Project. The project is part of the agency’s Resilience Program and will create an additional resilient storage location for rail cars and locomotives that will provide greater protection against future flooding. The centrally located Delco Lead, along the Northeast Corridor in New Brunswick, N.J., will allow rail cars and locomotives to be safely stored and protected during extreme weather events. The project also includes the construction of a new service and inspection facility on the adjacent grounds to quickly inspect and return the equipment to service once a weather event has passed.

“The new County Yard/Delco Lead Storage and Facility Project is a critical investment that will improve the efficiency and efficacy of NJ Transit’s operations along the Northeast Corridor. I’m proud to have helped secure $180 million from the Federal Railroad Administration to boost the resiliency of our regional infrastructure and improve the experience of New Jersey’s hundreds of thousands of daily public transit commuters,” said Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ).

“Today's groundbreaking marks a critical step in enhancing the resilience and reliability of NJ Transit,” said Federal Transit Administration Regional Administrator Michael Culotta. “The Federal Transit Administration is contributing $184.5 million to the County Yard and Delco Lead Storage and Inspection Facility Project to safeguard transit operations, strengthen resilience and keep New Jersey moving forward for years to come.”

NJ Transit notes that in September 2024, the George Harms Construction Company, Inc., of Howell, N.J., was awarded the $498 million contract, plus 10 percent for contingencies, for the reconstruction of four miles of the existing Delco Lead track and the construction of an adjacent track – approximately one mile long – from County Yard to North Brunswick. The agency says County Yard and Delco Lead, due to their location above the floodplain, provide an ideal storage location for rail cars during extreme weather events.

Additionally, NJ Transit says the project calls for the construction of a 1,250-foot-long Service and Inspection Facility. The new facility will be used for inspection and light maintenance of trains, spare parts storage, two 12-car inspection tracks and five 12-car storage tracks. The new facility will allow for the rapid inspection of rail equipment and its timely return to service following an extreme weather event.

In the aftermath of Superstorm Sandy, the County Yard and associated four-mile-long Delco Lead were identified as safe-haven storage locations for rail cars and locomotives as the land and yard are above the floodplain with a minimal number of adjacent trees. Strategically located along the Northeast Corridor, NJ Transit notes the Delco Lead Project will provide resilient storage for its rail equipment in the event the Meadows Maintenance Complex in Kearny, N.J. and Morrisville, Pa., yard are evacuated.

“NJ Transit continues to take proactive steps to enhance the resiliency of our facilities across the state,” said New Jersey Department of Transportation Commissioner and NJ Transit Board Chair Fran O’Connor. “Through the Delco Lead Project, we are safeguarding our rail cars against severe weather events and enabling faster restoration of services. This forward-thinking approach not only protects critical assets, it reinforces NJ Transit’s commitment to maintaining a robust, resilient customer-focused transit system.”

“This groundbreaking marks another significant milestone in NJ Transit’s mission to create a more resilient and reliable transit system,” said former NJ Transit President and CEO Kevin S. Corbett. “By investing in resilient infrastructure, NJ Transit is not only protecting critical assets, but also ensuring we can continue delivering reliable service to our customers when they need it most.”

A crew quarters and employee parking lot at County Yard will also be constructed as part of the project.