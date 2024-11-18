Rochester RTS cuts ribbon on new Wyoming Transportation Center

Rochester Regional Transit Service (RTS) held a ribbon cutting on Nov. 15 with members of the RTS team and special guests to celebrate the completion of construction of its new facility in Wyoming County, N.Y.

“This is an exciting day for RTS and the team in Wyoming County,” said Rochester RTS CEO Miguel Velázquez. “This new facility will give our team the support they need to continue providing safe, reliable, convenient and sustainable transportation to the people of Wyoming County. It will allow for the indoor cleaning and storage of our vehicles, which will provide an improved experience for our customers, especially during the cold winter months. On behalf of the entire team at RTS, I thank our Congressional Delegation, [New York] Gov. [Kathy] Hochul, the New York State Department of Transportation, our New York State Legislators, the Board of Supervisors and the entire team from Wyoming County, the RGRTA Board of Commissioners, business partners, our construction team and the RTS Wyoming Team for making this project possible.”

“This state-of-the art facility is a major boost for the 40,000 Wyoming County residents who use RTS for everything from getting to work or a doctor appointment, to doing their shopping or visiting friends and family. I’m glad to have helped secure the federal rural transit funding that delivered over $8 million to build this new facility. It will not only ensure reliable public transportation, which is a lifeline for rural communities, but will support RTS’s hardworking 21-employee Wyoming County workforce who last year alone provided 42,158 rides for local residents,” said U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

The new RTS Wyoming Transportation Center took 16 months to build, cost $11 million and is 20,000 square feet in size. The center includes: