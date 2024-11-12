Rockford Mass Transit District contracts Scandroli Construction for vehicle storage and maintenance facility expansion project

The Rockford Mass Transit District (RMTD) has awarded a $29,577,000 construction contract to Scandroli Construction of Rockford, Ill., for the renovation and expansion of its current vehicle storage and maintenance facility on Mulberry Street.

In the first phase of the project, the existing facility will be expanded onto existing right-of-way and adjacent property in coordination with the city of Rockford, Ill. The expanded facility will provide sufficient space to accommodate current and future fixed route vehicle storage needs while working to integrate battery electric charging infrastructure into the facility.

The first phase of the project also includes the relocation of the current fixed route and demand response operations area on the second floor of the facility to an area on the ground floor in the current and expanded facility space. Additionally, the second floor of the facility will be expanded to increase training space, meeting rooms and employee amenities.

The second phase of the project involves the renovation and rehabilitation of the maintenance and storage areas in the current facility by reconfiguring and upgrading spaces to provide expanded space for vehicle maintenance functions to improve efficiencies. The current storage area will integrate battery electric charging infrastructure for future battery electric demand response vehicles. Initial site work began on Nov. 11, 2024, with the closure of City Parking Lot 13.

The following week, site work will begin on Mulberry Street with the permanent closure of the segment between Winnebago and Court Street on Nov. 18, 2024.

The first phase of the project is expected to take approximately one and a half years to fully complete. The second phase is expected to take approximately one year to complete. Larson & Darby Group of Rockford has been contracted by RMTD to provide architecture and engineering services for the project and CCS of Oakbrook Terrace, Ill., is serving as the owner’s representative for the project. The project is primarily being funded through two awards totaling $32,667,000 from the Illinois Department of Transportation’s Rebuild Illinois Capital Grant Program and a previously awarded IDOT Capital Grant totaling $519,152.

RMTD has operated at its current facility at 520 Mulberry Street for over 35 years. The facility was originally designed to store and maintain a total fleet of 50 diesel and gasoline powered vehicles. Currently, the RMTD fleet consists of 77 vehicles, 41 fixed route and 33 demand response vehicles.