MxV Rail opens new Heavy Duty Maintenance Facility at Pueblo Plex

MxV Rail has opened its new Heavy Duty Maintenance Facility (HDMF) at Pueblo Plex in Pueblo, Colo.

The modern, fully equipped HDMF facility will offer indoor space for the service of train locomotives, components and cars under protective cover. MxV Rail’s team will use the site to advise industry research partners and clients. The HDMF facility was completed on schedule and informed by feedback from industry stakeholders.

“Here at MxV Rail, we’re a highly skilled team with backgrounds in every facet of the rail industry,” said Jason Samuels, general manager of transportation/mechanical, MxV Rail. “With the new HDMF facilities, we’re expanding our capabilities, thinking outside the box and helping test programs succeed.”