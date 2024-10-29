City of Brampton breaks ground on new transit facility

The city of Brampton, Ontario, broke ground on phase one of the city’s new transit facility. The new facility will significantly enhance Brampton Transit’s capacity and help meet the city’s growing transit needs.

“Breaking ground on Brampton's third transit facility is a significant milestone for our city,” said city of Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown. “This new facility will not only help us meet the growing demand for public transit, but it also underscores our commitment to a greener, more sustainable future. With the support of our federal and provincial partners, we are paving the way for a modern transit system benefitting residents today and generations to come. This facility and the electrification of our fleet are key steps toward reducing our carbon footprint and building a transit network that Brampton can be proud of.”

The city of Brampton successfully secured C$128.1 million (US$92.1 million) in funding from the federal and provincial governments through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP) for the base (non-electrified) phase of the facility's construction, including up to C$69.9 million (US$50.3 million) from the government of Canada and up to C$58.2 million (US$41.9 million) from the government of Ontario. The city is investing C$154.8 million (US$111.4 million) in city funding to complete the design and construction of phase one.

Located at Highway 50 and Cadetta Road, the facility will be named the Cadetta Johnston Transit Facility in honor of the Johnston family, who maintain historical ties to the area dating back to the 19th century. The facility’s commemorative naming recognizes the family’s contributions to the food and agriculture sector and the Brampton community as a whole.

The first phase of the new facility is expected to have the capacity to house approximately 250 buses. It will be designed to accommodate future electrification, pending additional funding. Brampton continues to advocate for full electrification of the facility, a key initiative in the city’s broader environmental goals.

This project is designed with approximately 80 percent emissions reduction from based building code level design. Per year, the emissions are reduced by around 1,320 tons of CO2e from base building code design, further supporting the city’s Community Energy and Emissions Reduction Plan.

“The construction of this facility represents significant advancement for Brampton and its transit system,” said Member of Provincial Parliament for Brampton East Hardeep Grewal. “Not only will it enhance Brampton's transit infrastructure, it will also increase accessibility to transportation services and make travelling around the city more efficient for residents. The construction of this facility also means the creation of more jobs in our city and contributes to our sustainability efforts as community.”