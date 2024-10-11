City of Valparaiso opens new transit center with improvements to its public transit system

The city of Valparaiso, Ind., has officially opened the doors to its new transit center. The new facility includes a waiting area and lobby, as well as restrooms and ticket sales/information.

“The transit center will be the focal point for our transit-oriented district. The city of Valparaiso is committed to providing transit within our city, to Chicago and beyond, connecting our residents to each other and the greater region,” said Valparaiso Mayor Jon Costas.

The Valpo Transit Center was completed through a public-private partnership, with support from Journeyman Distillery and the Valparaiso Redevelopment Commission. Journeyman also provided completion of the parking lot which serves riders of the ChicaGo Dash and Greyhound.

The center also features newly wrapped buses with colorful designs that promote Valparaiso as a tourist and travel spot. ChicaGo Dash buses also feature airplane-style seating, free on-board Wi-Fi and bike racks, plus free parking at the new Valpo Transit Center parking lot. New buses are also on the way for the V-Line, Valparaiso’s intracity bus. The new buses will also feature refreshed branding.

“This new transit center is just the beginning for our transit-oriented development (TOD) as the area surrounding Journeyman continues to grow,” said Valparaiso Planning and Transit Director Beth Shrader. “Next year we plan to create a pedestrian pathway connecting the TOD to our downtown. Valparaiso’s investment in transit is a commitment to connecting our community to the region and beyond.”

The city of Valparaiso began investments in its public transit in 2007 when it introduced the V-Line intracity bus. The ChicaGo Dash express bus to Chicago was introduced in 2008. These services have been supported by the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission, Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District, the Indiana Regional Development Authority and the Valparaiso Redevelopment Commission.