City of Minot, N.D., opens new downtown transit center

The city of Minot, N.D., has opened its new downtown transit center. The center, built on the west side of the Renaissance parking structure, includes a lobby, restrooms, transit ticket vending machines and a lounge area for drivers.

Previously, the city says transit routes began and ended at the Minot Municipal Auditorium. Now, all routes will begin and end at the new transit center, which is located on 1st St. SW between 2nd Ave. SW and 3rd Ave. SW.

“We’re excited to move our transit center operation to a more central location in downtown,” said City of Minot Transit Superintendent Brian Horinka. “Our new center will be much more convenient for our riders and our employees.”

The city notes Rolac Contracting Inc. submitted the low bid for the project at $627,100. State grant funding covered approximately 80 percent of the cost, with the city funding the remaining portion.

Buses will continue to operate from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. The transit center office will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.