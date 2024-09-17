RIPTA breaks ground on new passenger amenity building at Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center.

The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) has broken ground on a new passenger amenity building at the Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center.

Located at 300 Pine St., Pawtucket, the new passenger facility will feature public restrooms, driver restrooms and break room, a waiting area with seating and real-time passenger information screens and a Pawtucket Police sub-station and security office. RIPTA will also have a staffed customer service window to assist riders as needed. The new building will improve the passenger experience for both bus and rail passengers.

“We are thrilled to break ground on this new passenger facility at the Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center, which will greatly enhance the experience for our riders,” said Christopher Durand, RIPTA interim CEO. “With added amenities like public restrooms, comfortable waiting areas and a customer service window, this project reflects our commitment to providing a safe, convenient and modern transit hub for both bus and rail passengers. We’re grateful for the support from Gov. [Dan] McKee and our federal, state and local partners who are making this vital improvement possible for our riders.”

The project will ensure that bus and rail connections can be made at a convenient and comfortable location, as recommended in Rhode Island’s 2020 statewide Transit Master Plan, Transit Forward Rhode Island.

Bentley Builders is scheduled to start construction next week, with completion expected in late fall/early winter 2026. Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee allocated $5 million for the construction of the 2,600-square-foot passenger facility building within his Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 budget.

“Today, we’re taking another step forward in creating a more convenient, passenger-centered experience here at the Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center,” Gov. McKee said. “This enhancement of the transit center, combined with the constriction of the Tidewater stadium and investments we’ve made to create more housing in the area, are helping us create a hub of activity, community and economic opportunity that will benefit Blackstone Valley for generations to come. I was proud to include funding for the amenities building in my FY23 budget and I thank our congressional delegation, Mayor [Donald] Grebien, Mayor [Maria] Rivera, RIPTA and all the partners that supported this project to help us better serve Rhode Islanders.”

“We could not be more pleased with the performance of the Pawtucket-Central Falls commuter station that RIDOT opened in 2023,” said Rhode Island Department of Transportation Director Peter Alviti. “There has been dramatic growth and ridership doubled between March 2023 and June 2024 alone. This new amenity building adds value to an already successful station.”