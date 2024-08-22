Amtrak and partners open Newport News Transportation Center.

The Newport News Transportation Center opened Aug. 22 for customers traveling on Amtrak Virginia and the regional bus system. Amtrak, the city of Newport News, Va., the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority (VPRA), CSX, the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA), the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT) and the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) partnered on the multimodal project.

“This opening is a significant milestone in our efforts to improve our service, trains, stations and amenities to provide customers an exceptional experience,” said Amtrak President Roger Harris. “We are grateful for the support from CSX and our city, state and federal partners for investing in this project and maximizing opportunities to help bring improvements to advance passenger rail growth in the Hampton Roads region.”

The center, located at 500-B Bland Blvd., will provide two daily Amtrak Virginia roundtrips between Newport News and Richmond and Alexandria, Va., Washington, D.C., and cities in the northeast. The center will also serve as a transfer point for Amtrak Thruway Bus Service, extending travel to Norfolk and Virginia Beach and for Hampton Roads Transit, taxi service and shuttles to and from the Newport News-Williamsburg Airport.

“The opening of the Newport News Transportation Center is a shining example of the future of passenger rail in Virginia and what can be accomplished with strong partnerships between stakeholders,” said VPRA Executive Director DJ Stadtler. “Thanks to the efforts of the USDOT, FRA, DRPT, VDOT, Amtrak, CSX and the city of Newport News, plus numerous contractors, the Newport News community now has a transportation center that will welcome residents and visitors alike for many years to come.”

VPRA supports Amtrak Virginia service operating along four corridors from Norfolk, Richmond, Newport News and Roanoke to Washington, D.C., and continuing to Baltimore, Md., Philadelphia, Pa., New York, N.Y., and Boston, Mass. The new transportation center comes as the service is experiencing record ridership, making the Commonwealth one of the most popular travel destinations on the Amtrak national network.

“The Newport News Transportation Center is a landmark achievement for our city and a testament to the power of collaboration. This state-of-the-art facility not only enhances our region’s connectivity, but also reflects our commitment to providing an exceptional travel experience for all,” said Mayor of Newport News Phillip Jones. “As we look forward to the many benefits this center will offer, I want to express my sincere appreciation to all the partners involved in making this vision a reality. I am excited to welcome passengers to a new chapter of accessible and efficient transportation in Newport News.”

Customers will access a parking lot and bus area with fully illuminated and accessible pathways leading to the building. All entrances are equipped with automatic doors. Customers will enjoy a 3,450-square-foot waiting area, vending machines, restrooms and Amtrak employees who will offer assistance at the ticket counter.

Train status and boarding information will be available through the Passenger Information Display System (PIDS). The PIDS communicates train status, origin and destination stations and other information and features bright, new LCD displays that are easier to read and will synchronize audio and visual messaging in the station.

“The Federal Railroad Administration is excited about the new Newport News Transportation Center and we are proud of our work with Amtrak and others to provide more Virginians access to the passenger rail service they need and deserve,” said FRA Administrator Amit Bose. “As part of President Biden’s Investing in America agenda and with funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we are investing billions of dollars in intercity passenger rail projects and planning activities across the nation.”

Customers will use accessible paths to the level-boarding platform, which are equipped with guardrails and signs. Along the platform’s edge is an accessible yellow tactile surface strip, which serves as a hazard warning to alert customers who are blind or have low vision.

A high-level platform aligns with the train and provides a safer and faster way for all customers to board and depart the train.

In addition to a new station and platform, the project also includes the construction of a maintenance facility, where crews will service and clean trains in preparation for the next day’s departures.