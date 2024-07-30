CTDOT celebrates opening of new Northwestern Connecticut Transit District facility in Torrington, Conn.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont and Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto hosted a ceremony on July 29 to commemorate the grand opening of the new Northwestern Connecticut Transit District (NWCTD) facility.

The newly renovated state-owned headquarters, located at 281 Church Street in Torrington, Conn., provides the NWCTD a 48,000-square-foot bus facility with warehouse space for bus storage and maintenance, as well as office space for administration. It also offers enhanced security, additional space for circulation and multiple access points to the surrounding service area.

The facility contains the necessary infrastructure to store and charge NWCTD’s future fleet of battery- electric buses and opportunities to lease space to local nonprofit organizations, including municipal uses.

“This new transit hub represents a significant step towards enhancing transportation accessibility and efficiency in our rural communities,” said Gov. Lamont. “Investing in a larger state-owned garage also improves the Northwestern Connecticut Transit District’s ability to store and charge new battery-electric buses. I wish them continued success serving the northwest corner of our state.”

“Rural transit facilities are essential infrastructure that supports economic activity and improves access to education, health care, employment and social interaction,” Eucalitto said. “In partnership with the city of Torrington, the Connecticut Department of Transportation will pursue opportunities to leverage this property as a regional asset for other municipal, social service and private transit operators. Thank you to Gov. Lamont, the State Bond Commission and our local legislative delegation for continuing to support investments in Connecticut’s public transportation system.”

Formed in 1987, the NWCTD currently maintains a fleet of 18 medium-duty buses, serving a 17-town area. Service includes five routes in the towns of Torrington and Winsted, on-demand ride sharing service Dial-A-Ride and service to elderly and disabled riders for non-emergency medical trips.

Acquiring and renovating the facility was entirely funded through state bonding. The state of Connecticut purchased the property in 2023 and is investing $5 million in warehouse and office space renovations.

The single-story industrial facility was most recently owned by the Torrington Lumber Company and was previously occupied by a local bus carrier.

“As a small city that is seeing an increase in the demand for public transportation, this new facility will allow us to expand services to meet the needs of our community,” said Torrington Mayor Elinor Carbone. “Gov. Lamont, the Connecticut Department of Transportation and the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development have been instrumental in providing us with the resources and technical assistance to set the stage for urban renewal projects that create safer streets, trail connections, more welcoming neighborhoods and cleaner safer housing – all of which rely on multi-modal transportation. We are grateful for the partnership that has grown through these common goals.”