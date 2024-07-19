SacRT breaks ground on Watt/I-80 Transit Center Improvement Project.

Sacramento Regional Transit District (SacRT) has broken ground on the Watt/I-80 Transit Center Improvement Project. The project aims to enhance safety, accessibility and overall customer experience at one of Sacramento, Calif.’s, largest transit hubs. SacRT recently invested millions into the transit center, including upgrading the two elevators and will invest $26 million in the new improvements during the next two years.

The project includes widening the Watt Avenue Bridge, constructing an open-air stairwell linking Watt Avenue with the transit center, developing a new bus/pedestrian plaza, upgrading I-80 on-ramps and enhancing the portion of the transit center located beneath Watt Avenue.

“The Federal Transit Administration is proud to support the Watt/I-80 Transit Center Improvement Project,” said Amy Changchien, Federal Transit Administration Region 9 deputy administrator. “This initiative aligns with our goals of enhancing public transportation systems to be more sustainable, accessible and more efficient. We look forward to seeing the long-term positive impact these upgrades will have on improving connectivity and promoting equity in the Sacramento community.”

“The Watt/I-80 Transit Center Improvement Project is a critical step forward in our commitment to providing safe, reliable and efficient transit services for our community,” said SacRT General Manager and CEO Henry Li. “These improvements will not only make the transit center more accessible, but also more inviting and capable of handling increased ridership.”

Construction will begin with modifications to the bus lane at the light-rail station. SacRT notes that while riders will notice construction activities, bus stops will remain unaffected until mid-August 2024. Drivers can expect lane closures on Watt Avenue as crews work on replacing the Watt Avenue median, though access to bus stops on the top level of the Transit Center will remain open during the initial construction stage. The project is expected to be completed in early 2026.

More information about the Watt/I-80 Transit Center Improvement Project can be found on SacRT’s website.