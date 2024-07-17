Pace celebrates new Markham facility

Pace Suburban Bus has completed its new facility in Markham, Ill. Pace’s latest investment in the south suburbs will work to modernize operations, improve the agency’s south suburban workforce and enhancing the agency's central safety and training, including the introduction of a bus operator training course.

The Markham campus project was made possible by a $7.1 million investment from Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker's bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital program and an additional $27.1 million in state funding. Additional funding was provided by the Federal Transit Administration ($1.3 million), Regional Transportation Authority Bonds ($1.9 million) and Pace capital funds ($2.6 million).

“Not only does this project make Pace a more efficient and modern part of our transit system, but it also prioritizes clean and efficient energy growth—a win across the board,” said Illinois Gov. Pritzker. “Rebuild Illinois is funding projects like this all across the state, making a stronger Illinois that works better for its people.”

“Rebuild Illinois has been a gamechanger for transit in the Chicago area and our entire system of multimodal transportation in Illinois,” said Illinois Department of Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “Under Gov. Pritzker, IDOT is proud to help deliver these important projects that ultimately make buses and trains safer, more reliable and accessible for the public.”

This investment will also promotes future growth of the agency.

“Investing in Pace and public transportation is not only a commitment to mobility and access to opportunity, but also a strategic investment that generates returns for our region's economy,” said Pace Executive Director Melinda Metzger. “In addition to this building, this campus will be home to our customer relations, sign and shelter crew, our IT backup data center and safety and training staff.”