PSTA, city of Clearwater Fla., swap land to build new multimodal transit center

The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) and the city of Clearwater, Fla., have closed on two acres of land swapped by the city to PSTA for a new, multimodal transit center. Located at the corner of Court Street and Myrtle Avenue, the LEED-certified, state-of-the-art transit center will be placed in the heart of downtown Clearwater, adjacent to the Pinellas Trail, the new City Hall and other city administration buildings.

The new Clearwater Transit Center will replace a nearby facility built in the 1980s that is outdated and overcapacity, according to the PSTA. The existing center in downtown Clearwater was built before the Americans with Disabilities Act and the roof clearance prevents buses purchased after 2017 from entering the terminal. However, the new transit center will be two times larger and will be able to accommodate modern electric buses, along with 2,300-plus riders daily.

“The new Clearwater Transit Center isn't just a hub for transportation; it's a gateway to transformation,” said Brad Miller, PSTA CEO. “It opens doors to new destinations, fosters connections between people and places and propels communities forward on the tracks of innovation and growth.”

“This investment will create and support access to thousands of jobs,” said Clearwater Mayor Bruce Rector. “The Clearwater Transit Center will connect dreams, opportunities and communities, ushering in a future where every journey is a pathway to possibility.”

The new transit center will include:

Connections to multimodal services throughout Pinellas County, including Uber, Lyft, and PSTA access

Covered bike racks and amenities

Retail space and coffee shop

Public art and wayfinding

Electric vehicle charging infrastructure

Solar panels

Real time arrival/departure information

Future connection to passenger rail

PSTA was awarded $20 million in federal grants by the U.S. Department of Transportation as part of the Rebuilding America Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant program. The remainder of the project will be funded by contributions from the city of Clearwater, the Florida Department of Transportation, Forward Pinellas and PSTA. Construction is set to begin next year, with the goal of opening in 2026.