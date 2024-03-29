USDOL Acting Secretary of Labor Su tours GILLIG Livermore facility

GILLIG hosted Acting Secretary of the U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL) Julie Su took for a tour of its facility in Livermore, Calif., on March 28. The tour was designed to highlight the company's workforce, as well as the key role the transit bus manufacturer plays in driving the country towards a more sustainable future.

“It’s an honor to have the Acting Labor Secretary travel across the country to visit our facility. Acting Secretary Su’s visit is a recognition of our incredible team," said Derek Maunus, GILLIG’s president and CEO. "What started as a carriage repair shop in San Francisco in 1890 has evolved into the leading transit bus manufacturer in the United States. We have a company now that is helping transition the transit industry into zero-emissions. This visit allows us to showcase the thousands of men and women who have worked so hard to make this company great and who are helping forge this clean-energy transition with their own two hands.”

Su had the chance to ride a battery electric bus and toured GILLIG’s 600,000 square-foot purpose-built manufacturing plant with company leadership. On the tour, Su met with production workers and was able to observe the craftsmanship of the team and how they are leveraging technology to drive efficiency and quality. With more than 55 percent of GILLIG's workforce being a part of one of two unions, the importance of prioritizing American workers and skilled manufacturing jobs as the country continues to transition to zero emission vehicles was a major focus of the visit.

During a press conference onsite, Su complemented the comapnay's operational methods and strong labor relations.

"We can and must build a country where working people do well and when working people do well, companies prosper and the country is stronger," Su said. GILLIG is an example that we want to celebrate. An example of exactly how worker well-being and working towards a cleaner climate can go hand in hand."

Su ended her visit to GILLIG with a roundtable discussion with GILLIG leaders and union representatives, where the parties discussed the trust and respect that has been developed and how it has contributed to the company’s success.