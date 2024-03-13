JTA receives $6 million in community funding for service and facilities upgrades.

The Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) has received $6 million in Community Projects Funding to complete the University Boulevard Complete Streets project and enhance JTA's Park-n-Ride facilities.

Sponsored by U.S. Rep. John Rutherford (R-FL), the first project, totaling $3 million, will fund the University Boulevard Complete Streets Project, which extends from Arlington Road to the Arlington Expressway. The upgrades include the addition of bike lanes, mid-block crossings, a high-emphasis crosswalk and a median designed to facilitate safer left-turning movements. The project enhances the safety of multi-modal transportation and provides greater mobility to motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists in the Arlington area of Duval County, Fla.

The second project, totaling $3 million, will invest in upgrades for six Park-n-Ride facilities. The upgrades will improve lighting, update amenities, install new striping and milling and resurface aging paving. The JTA operates 18 park-and-ride lots serving as intermodal transfer points to eight bus routes and two Skyway stations.

“The success of these two projects is a great example of what can be accomplished when Washington gives local communities a stronger voice in funding decisions,” said Rep. Rutherford. “JTA joined communities across America in advocating for their local needs before Congress. I was proud to fight for these two important infrastructure investments that make our transportation system safer and serve our community even better.”

"These projects will continue to advance JTA's vision of a Jacksonville and northeast Florida that is powered by seamless mobility solutions for all, with safe and reliable facilities and an infrastructure built for all citizens," said JTA CEO Nathaniel Ford. "We are grateful for Congressman John Rutherford's ever-present support of the JTA and his leadership and advocacy to advance infrastructure projects that improve the quality of life for all."

"We are thrilled to receive funding that will improve the access and the reliability of our infrastructure between Arlington Road and Arlington Expressway, as well as provide upgrades to our Park-n-Ride locations for our customers' benefit," said JTA Chair Debbie Buckland. "I thank Congressman Rutherford for his leadership in securing this vital funding that will accomplish the work described and further economic development and jobs in Jacksonville."