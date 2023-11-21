Government of Canada, TransLink to provide C$31.1 million in joint funding to support Port Coquitlam Transit Center and improved transportation options

A joint investment of C$31.1 million (US$22.7 million) from the government of Canada and TransLink will upgrade the Port Coquitlam Transit Center (PTC) and provide commuters with improved transportation options in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia.

Through the investment, TransLink will rehabilitate and expand the PTC, which serves bus routes in eastern Metro Vancouver. This project will increase the transit center's capacity to operate and maintain a larger and more diverse fleet of buses, including double decker and battery-electric buses.

The facility’s expansion will also include a new building for storing parts, offices and a designated area for training and administration. The current storage space will be converted into a new service area for double decker, 40-foot and 60-foot buses with two bays, overhead cranes and platforms. The former paint booth will be converted into several service spaces, including two platform bays for standard and future battery-electric buses, a tire bay and a shuttle bay that can service two vehicles. In addition, the existing open-air bus washer will be replaced with a new enclosed cleaning bay and crew building. improvements will be made to the fueling station, parking layout and electrical and functional mechanical equipment to accommodate future fleet expansion and increase public transit capacity for the city.

Once complete, this project will expand access to a safer and more modern transit center, with increased capacity and accessibility that will allow more people to use public transit to get to the places they need to go.

“The government of Canada is proud to support the expansion of the Port Coquitlam Transit Centre, which will increase the capacity and efficiency of this important transit infrastructure. Today’s announcement is great news for Port Coquitlam and its residents, who rely on the public transit system every day to get to work, school, essential services and their homes,” said Member of Parliament for Coquitlam—Port Coquitlam Ron McKinnon.

“Port Coquitlam’s population is expanding and reliable public transit is critical to strengthening our community. Upgrading the transit center in Port Coquitlam will support the expansion of TransLink’s battery-electric bus fleet and provide more safe, convenient and sustainable public transit options to connect people to their neighborhood and our beautiful parks and trails,” said Member of the Legislative Assembly for Port Coquitlam Mike Farnworth.

The government of Canada is investing C$13 million (US$9.5 million) through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The program is a part of the government of Canada’s Investing in Canada Plan. TransLink is contributing C$18.1 million (US$13.2 million) to the project.

“This funding will help modernize the existing facility to accommodate infrastructure that is in tune with TransLink’s planning for the future. As our region and its needs grow, TransLink has to constantly innovate and expand to meet this demand. The newly renovated Port Coquitlam Transit Cener will be a fine addition to TransLink’s existing infrastructure and we thank the federal government for making this a possibility,” said Kevin Quinn, CEO of TransLink.