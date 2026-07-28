Anne Arundel County breaks ground on new transportation operations facility

The facility will provide a permanent home for the county's transit operations and support the continued growth of local transit services.
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July 28, 2026
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Prince George's County Executive Steuart Pittman, Bike AAA President Jon Korin, DPW Director Karen Henry, and Transportation Officer Sam Snead pose in front of a yellow excavator and Maryland state flag at the ceremonial groundbreaking for a new Transportation Operations Facility.

Prince George's County Executive Steuart Pittman, Bike AAA President Jon Korin, DPW Director Karen Henry, and Transportation Officer Sam Snead participate in the ceremonial groundbreaking for the county's new Transportation Operations Facility.

Anne Arundel County, Md., has broken ground on a new transportation operations facility located on a 7.7-acre site along Dorsey Road. The county says the $17 million facility will provide a permanent home for its transit operations and support the continued growth of local transit services.

“Expanding transit opportunities for our residents has been a priority of our work since day one,” said Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman. “We’ve expanded routes, modernized the fleet, cancelled fares and quadrupled ridership. Future growth of the system requires that we have an operations facility where the fleet can grow and be maintained. Congratulations to all who made this happen.” 

The county says the facility is a partnership between the Anne Arundel County Department of Public Works and the Office of Transportation and supports the county’s Move Anne Arundel! Transportation Master Plan by strengthening the foundation of the county’s transit system.

“Today’s groundbreaking represents more than the start of construction,” said Anne Arundel County Department of Public Works Director Karen Henry. “This facility will strengthen the foundation of our transit system and reflects our commitment to providing dependable public services through thoughtful, long-term infrastructure investments. Together with the Office of Transportation, we are building the capacity to better serve our residents today and into the future.” 

Once complete, the facility will support transit operations, maintenance, administrative functions and future expansion of the county’s transit fleet while providing infrastructure to support electric transit vehicles. The county notes the investment will improve mobility, expand transit service opportunities, enhance operational resilience and reduce greenhouse gas emissions through cleaner transportation technologies. Construction is expected to be completed in summer 2027. 

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Brandon Lewis
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Brandon Lewis

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Brandon Lewis is a recent graduate of Kent State University with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. Lewis is a former freelance editorial assistant at Vehicle Service Pros in Endeavor Business Media’s Vehicle Repair Group. Lewis brings his knowledge of web managing, copyediting and SEO practices to Mass Transit magazine as an associate editor. He is also a co-host of the Infrastructure Technology Podcast.

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