Salem Area Mass Transit District purchases property location for future South Salem Transit Center

The Salem Area Mass Transit District (Cherriots) has purchased the property located at the northeast corner of Commercial Street and Wiltsey Road for the future South Salem Transit Center.

The new transit center will support smoother connections between local bus routes, paratransit services and active transportation options such as biking and micromobility. The agency notes the facility is also designed to enhance safety and comfort through improved lighting, visibility and dedicated passenger amenities, including covered waiting areas and designated pick-up and drop-off zones.

“This is a transformative step forward for south Salem riders,” said Cherriots Board President Maria Hinojos Pressey. “The South Salem Transit Center will create a safer, more comfortable and more connected transit experience for everyone who lives, works and rides in the area.”

The project includes land acquisition and related costs totaling $5.5 million, which covers preliminary engineering and design, external project management, title and transaction fees and the property purchase. The agency says funding was secured through a combination of statewide transportation improvement fund formula and discretionary funds, federal community project funding and local general funds.

Cherriots opened the Keizer Transit Center in 2013. That same year, the agency began searching for a site in south Salem, conducting a study that considered how to best connect riders not only to the bus, but also to options like ridesharing services, bicycle and scooter shares, carpooling and vanpooling.

The agency notes the study landed on a shortlist of three potential site options for further evaluation. Conceptual site plans were prepared to confirm the sites could meet the needs of the community. Cherriots received National Environmental Policy Act concurrence as of Dec. 24, 2024, which is a Federal Transit Administration requirement.

According to the agency, a construction timeline will be announced in future phases.