Salem Area Mass Transit District purchases property location for future South Salem Transit Center

The new transit center will support smoother connections between local bus routes, paratransit services, biking and micromobility.
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July 23, 2026
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Salem Area Mass Transit District
Cherriots Regional bus number 364 in a white and teal livery displays Route 80X on its destination board while pulling away from a yellow-framed bus shelter on an overcast day in the Salem, Oregon area.

Cherriots Regional bus 364 departs a stop on the 80X commuter express route, serving the greater Salem-Keizer region of Oregon's mid-Willamette Valley.

The Salem Area Mass Transit District (Cherriots) has purchased the property located at the northeast corner of Commercial Street and Wiltsey Road for the future South Salem Transit Center.

The new transit center will support smoother connections between local bus routes, paratransit services and active transportation options such as biking and micromobility. The agency notes the facility is also designed to enhance safety and comfort through improved lighting, visibility and dedicated passenger amenities, including covered waiting areas and designated pick-up and drop-off zones. 

“This is a transformative step forward for south Salem riders,” said Cherriots Board President Maria Hinojos Pressey. “The South Salem Transit Center will create a safer, more comfortable and more connected transit experience for everyone who lives, works and rides in the area.” 

The project includes land acquisition and related costs totaling $5.5 million, which covers preliminary engineering and design, external project management, title and transaction fees and the property purchase. The agency says funding was secured through a combination of statewide transportation improvement fund formula and discretionary funds, federal community project funding and local general funds. 

Cherriots opened the Keizer Transit Center in 2013. That same year, the agency began searching for a site in south Salem, conducting a study that considered how to best connect riders not only to the bus, but also to options like ridesharing services, bicycle and scooter shares, carpooling and vanpooling. 

The agency notes the study landed on a shortlist of three potential site options for further evaluation. Conceptual site plans were prepared to confirm the sites could meet the needs of the community. Cherriots received National Environmental Policy Act concurrence as of Dec. 24, 2024, which is a Federal Transit Administration requirement.

According to the agency, a construction timeline will be announced in future phases.

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Brandon Lewis
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Brandon Lewis

Associate Editor

Brandon Lewis is a recent graduate of Kent State University with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. Lewis is a former freelance editorial assistant at Vehicle Service Pros in Endeavor Business Media’s Vehicle Repair Group. Lewis brings his knowledge of web managing, copyediting and SEO practices to Mass Transit magazine as an associate editor. He is also a co-host of the Infrastructure Technology Podcast.

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