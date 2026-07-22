City of Windsor completes Transit Windsor End Terminal expansion

On July 21, the city of Windsor, Ontario, celebrated the completion of the expansion of the Transit Windsor West End Terminal located on the Hôtel‑Dieu Grace Healthcare (HDGH) campus.

The total cost of the project was C$3.7 million (US$2.6 million), with C$1.1 million (US$780,829) being provided by the city of Windsor, C$1.4 million (US$993,783) being provided by the government of Canada and C$1.2 million (US$851,826) being provided by the province of Ontario through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program–Public Transit Infrastructure Stream. The expansion increases the terminal's capacity from six to nine bus bays, improving operational flexibility and supporting more efficient transit operations.

The city says new operator facilities also constructed at the site are a significant enhancement to the transit system’s infrastructure, providing modern, accessible and purpose-built spaces for frontline employees.

“Investing in public transit infrastructure is essential for the growth and well-being of our communities," said Canada Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Gregor Robertson. "The expansion of the West End Terminal will provide residents with a more reliable, accessible and comfortable way to travel throughout the city and get to their daily essentials, including school, work and home.”

In addition to the new bus bays, the terminal now features an extended bus platform, new passenger shelters, benches, bicycle parking and a dedicated bus operator facility. Designed with flexibility in mind, the updated facility can accommodate various bus sizes, supporting fleet modernization and service expansion.

At the celebration ceremony, Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens noted the new facility will make connections easier, according to AM800 CKLW.

“All the buses who are driving through the west end will stop here for connections and so having good facilities here, both for the drivers who will stop here for a period of time, but also for the passengers in terms of accessibility, in terms of bike parking and in terms of some of the other amenities that are here, it’s a big improvement," Dilkens said.

The city notes construction was completed while maintaining daily transit operations and access to HDGH, minimizing disruption for riders, staff and visitors.