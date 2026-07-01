City of Calgary awards maintenance, storage facility construction contract to PCL Construction

The city of Calgary, Alberta, has awarded PCL Construction a contract for a portion of the construction of the Maintenance and Storage Facility (MSF) for the Green Line light-rail transit (LRT) – SE project.

The city says the MSF will be a large, multi-building complex that will support day-to-day operations of the Green Line, including the storage, maintenance and preparation of light-rail vehicles.

According to the city, PCL’s scope of work includes site grading, underground utilities and construction of building foundations. This is intended to establish the base for the facility’s maintenance shop, train storage building and associated operations and administrative spaces.

“This work marks a key step in advancing the complex maintenance and storage facility that will support future Green Line transit operations in Calgary,” said PCL Construction Management Inc. Civil Operations Manager Keith Bowers. “We are proud to partner with the city of Calgary and the Green Line team to deliver this important phase of the project.”

PCL notes that work also includes site stripping and rough grading across the building footprint and surrounding areas, construction of drainage infrastructure and retaining walls, installation of underground services and duct banks and protection of existing utilities. Foundation work is set to include subgrade preparation and cast-in-place concrete, as well as embedded mechanical and electrical components and anchor bolts to support future structural systems.

Construction on the MSF began in late May and is underway. PCL notes that the project work is expected to be completed later this year.