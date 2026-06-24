BC Transit launches new maintenance training center in Victoria

BC Transit has completed construction on its new maintenance training center at the BC Transit yard in Victoria, B.C. BC Transit received more than C$7 million (US$4.9 million) in funding from the federal and provincial governments, and the Victoria Regional Transit Commission to renovate the former tire storage area into a modern maintenance training facility at the Victoria Transit Center.

The new training center is a purpose-built facility designed to support the BC Transit maintenance team with hands-on learning environments and modern training tools to enable its maintenance crews to work on its newer fleets. As the BC Transit fleet evolves with the introduction of battery electric buses (BEBs), specialized training that goes beyond traditional practices is required. The agency says this facility will ensure BC Transit’s existing fleet and future electrified fleet can be maintained by employees.

“We’re proud to invest in our people and foster a culture that prioritizes safety, continuous training and access to the tools and environment they need to grow and succeed,” said BC Transit President and CEO Erinn Pinkerton “This new training center will allow our employees to advance their skillset and knowledge as we move forward with modernizing and replacing our fleet.”

The new facility accommodates a single battery-electric, compressed natural gas or diesel bus as well as double decker buses and other training aides that provide hands on training activities.

Additional features of the new training center include:

A raised platform to enable easy access to components mounted on the roof of a bus.

A classroom equipped with computers, a wall mounted TV and a whiteboard to provide courses for classes of up to 12 employees.

A dedicated instructional space for hands-on component work.

Separated bay space for bus repair instruction.

Mobile hoists.

A crane to remove batteries from the roof of the BEB fleet.

An office to accommodate two training program instructors.

A work bench and tool storage.

Accessibility is a benchmark for the new facility and is designed and built to comply with the Rick Hansen Foundation Accessibility Certification (RHFAC). The training center will include an elevator for classroom accessibility, accessible signage, areas designed with adequate pathways and other criteria included to meet the RHFAC requirements.

“This investment in a dedicated maintenance training center demonstrates the Victoria Regional Transit Commission’s commitment to building skills, supporting employees and preparing for the future of transit here in the Victoria region,” said Victoria Regional Transit Commission Chair and Central Saanich Mayor Ryan Windsor.