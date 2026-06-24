City of Hamilton opens Birch Transit Center

The city of Hamilton, Ontario, has opened its new Birch Transit Center, a C$390.4 million (US$274.1 million) Hamilton Street Railway (HSR) maintenance and storage facility.

“Public transit is at the heart of strong, connected communities,” said Canada Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister Responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada Gregor Robertson. “It links people to jobs, services, schools, hospitals and the opportunities they rely on every day. The Birch Transit Center will help ensure Hamilton’s transit system continues to grow and serve residents efficiently, sustainably and reliably for years to come.”

According to the government of Canada, funding for the project was provided through investments from all three levels of government, including a contribution of C$142.8 million (US$100.3 million) from the government of Canada, C$92.6 million (US$65 million) from the government of Ontario and $155 million (US$108.8 million) from the city of Hamilton.

“Under the leadership of Premier [Doug] Ford, our government is investing nearly C$70 billion (US$49.1 billion) in the largest transit expansion in Canadian history so commuters here in Hamilton and across the province have a fast, reliable option to get where they’re going each day,” said Ontario Minister of Transportation Prabmeet Sarkaria. “The new Birch Transit Center will strengthen Hamilton’s transit network and keep this city moving for years to come as we continue our work to protect Ontario.”

The government of Canada says the new facility is a key component of the city of Hamilton's ongoing efforts to expand and modernize its transit system through HSR Next and lays the groundwork for the transit system to accommodate the city’s growing population and to improve service reliability.

"Reliable public transit is essential to keeping Hamiltonians connected to jobs, schools, services and each other,” said Hamilton Mayor Andrea Horwath. “Birch Transit Center is an investment we are making today to support the future of our city. By strengthening HSR's capacity and supporting a larger fleet, we are enhancing service for residents and visitors alike while building a stronger, more connected Hamilton for years to come."