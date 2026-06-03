BC Transit to retrofit facility in Genelle to operations and maintenance facility

BC Transit is retrofitting an existing facility in Genelle, B.C., into an operations and maintenance facility that will serve as a critical hub for transit service for the West Kootenay Transit System.

The new facility is where BC Transit buses will be stored, maintained, cleaned and prepared to deliver daily service. Initial facility upgrades are designed to prepare the site for transit operations, enhance operational efficiency of the property and ensure full regulatory compliance, including meeting WorkSafeBC requirements. Key facility upgrades include:

Enhanced site safety and security measures, including fencing, controlled access gates and signage to protect employees, transit vehicles and the public.

Optimized bus parking capacity for up to 36 buses to improve operational readiness and fleet management.

Modernized maintenance shop systems, including dedicated parts and storage areas.

Upgrades to water and drainage systems to ensure alignment with environmental requirements.

Updated electrical, lighting, door, ventilation and security systems in accordance with zoning, code and WorkSafeBC requirements.

Newly paved parking and operational areas.

Addition of employee amenities, including a functional lunchroom.

Targeted operational upgrades throughout the facility to meet service demands while maintaining compliance with safety regulations and supporting a safe work environment for all staff.

BC Transit says the improvements ensure the Genelle facility is modern, safe and fit for transit operations, supporting the agency’s commitment to delivering reliable transit services while prioritizing the safety of employees and the public. The new facility is set to become operational by July 1, with some work continuing through the summer toward full completion in late summer. The estimated C$4 million (US$2.9 million) project is being cost shared by the province of British Columbia and the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary.