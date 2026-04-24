Golden Empire Transit District awards contract to GenH2 Corp, FASTECH to install liquid hydrogen controlled storage system

The Golden Empire Transit District (GET Bus) has awarded a contract to GenH2 Corp., a subsidiary of Path2 Hydrogen AG, and Fueling and Service Technologies, Inc. (FASTECH) to design, build and install a liquid hydrogen controlled storage system to prevent boil-off hydrogen losses.

The project will be deployed at GET Bus’s hydrogen fueling facility in Bakersfield, Calif., to support its growing zero-emission bus fleet. As part of its transition to zero-emissions transit, GET Bus has been operating hydrogen fuel cell electric buses and a liquid hydrogen refueling station since 2021. However, hydrogen boil-off losses exceeding 40% have created operational and economic challenges, accordingto GenH2.

“This project represents a major step forward in addressing one of the biggest barriers to scaling liquid hydrogen infrastructure,” said GenH2 CEO Greg Gosnell. “GenH2’s ability to eliminate boil-off losses will transform the industry and set a new standard for refueling operations.”

Delivering a zero-loss future for hydrogen transit

GET Bus will deploy a 15,000-gallon liquid hydrogen storage tank engineered and manufactured by Taylor-Wharton. The tank features GenH2’s heat lift technology integrated with a GenH2 cryogenic refrigeration system. The system will provide complete control over the state of the liquid hydrogen to prevent boil-off during storage, fueling and tank replenishment.

“This is an important step forward in how liquid hydrogen storage tanks are designed and operated,” said Taylor-Wharton Hydrogen Sales Director Aaron Villarreal. “We’re proud to support a solution that effectively addresses boil-off and improves overall system performance.”

Advancing zero-emissions transportation

By eliminating hydrogen losses, GenH2 says the new system aims to reduce operating costs and emissions due to boil-off, enabling broader adoption of hydrogen-powered transit.

“This project is not just about one transit agency—it’s about setting a new standard for hydrogen infrastructure nationwide,” said FASTECH President Dan McGill. “Controlled storage changes the economics of liquid hydrogen and accelerates the path to decarbonization.”