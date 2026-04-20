MCTA breaks ground on Wayne P. Mazur Sr. Bus Depot

The Monroe County Transportation Authority (MCTA) broke ground on the Wayne P. Mazur Sr. Bus Depot. The new 44,000-square-foot facility is named after Mazur, who was a founding MCTA Board member and currently serves as the board chairman. The facility will provide essential indoor storage to protect MCTA's transit fleet from severe weather. The project will cost $32 million to complete.

“We are officially moving into a new era of transit in Monroe County,” said MCTA CEO Rich Schlameuss. “This $32 million investment gives our team the tools they need to operate at the highest level and ensures our community has a transit system that is as resilient as the people it serves. To name this facility after Wayne P. Mazur Sr. is to honor his extraordinary commitment to the people we serve. “His leadership has guided MCTA for decades, and this depot will carry that legacy forward as Pocono Pony moves Monroe.”

The project also includes the rehabilitation of maintenance areas with modern equipment and expanded site space to improve operational efficiency and meet the region's growing mobility needs. The project is supported by the Federal Transit Administration, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and a Local Share Account grant. MCTA says the investment will support its fixed route, Shared Ride, Flex and PonyPlus microtransit services.

WSP is providing construction management services, and Stantec is serving as the project’s architect and engineer. Prime construction contracts were awarded to D&M Construction Unlimited Inc., Hosler Corp., Wind Gap Electric Inc. and K.C. Mechanical Services Inc., who will lead the general construction, mechanical, electrical and plumbing components of the project.

Construction is expected to be completed by spring 2028.