Hampton Roads Transit breaks ground on future Evelyn Butts Transit Center

Hampton Roads Transit (HRT) has broken ground on the future Evelyn Butts Transit Center, a new bus hub named after the civil rights leader.

The agency notes the off-street facility at 956 East Little Creek Road will feature 12 bus bays to accommodate high-frequency service, covered waiting areas with benches, accessible restrooms and a new park-and-ride lot. Once completed in early 2029, it will replace the current bus lineup at Evelyn T. Butts Avenue and Avenue J across the street in a residential neighborhood.

“We are creating a vibrant transit node emphasizing comfort, security and convenience to connect 2,000 daily riders on seven bus routes that transect Norfolk but also to Virginia Beach and Chesapeake, as well as Hampton and Newport News,” said HRT President and CEO William Harrell.

HRT notes Butts was best known for challenging the poll tax and taking her case before the U.S. Supreme Court. She was part of the civil rights movement and later became an influential figure in Norfolk politics. The city of Norfolk, Va., named a street in her honor in 1995.

The agency purchased the commercial property last year and demolition was completed in March. Construction is scheduled to begin in spring 2027.

“Our vision for this project is to transform the experience of our customers and employees with a modern, safe and clean transit hub to serve the people of Norfolk and all transit riders,” said HRT Chief Engineering and Facilities Officer Sibyl Pappas.

The transit center’s customer amenities will include well-lit waiting areas, a public address system, real-time digital and clear wayfinding signage and a new park-and-ride lot with a dedicated area for rideshare and passenger drop-offs and bike or scooter parking, reducing the impact of neighborhood parking. The facility also will feature a breakroom and office space for bus operators and staff and an on-site security office with video sharing capabilities with the Norfolk Police Department.

“On behalf of City Council, I thank HRT for investing in our city and creating a convenient, safe and more comfortable facility to move people around our city and the region,” said Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Alexander. “As partners in transit, we are especially excited to have shared security video capabilities to keep this neighborhood safe. The new Evelyn Butts Transit Center will not only improve the experience of our transit customers. It will provide a beautiful and lasting tribute to honor a trailblazing woman who loved our city and fought every day to improve the lives of citizens.”