Siemens Mobility opens manufacturing and rail services center in North Carolina

Siemens Mobility has opened its manufacturing and rail services center in Lexington, N.C. The $220 million facility spans 10 buildings across 200 acres and will help build Siemens Venture passenger coaches for the region that the company says are on track for delivery in summer 2026. The facility will serve as the company’s East Coast rail services hub, supporting maintenance and overhaul work for bogies, locomotives and coaches, with the potential to support light-rail vehicles in the future.

“Siemens Mobility’s investment in North Carolina manufacturing underscores the importance of rebuilding America’s transportation infrastructure here at home,” said U.S. Department of Transportation Deputy Secretary Steven Bradbury. “The impact of this facility will be felt for decades, supporting passenger rail services like Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor and helping deliver modern, reliable trains for travelers nationwide.”

Once fully operational, the company says the facility will offer both coach and locomotive overhauls and leverage advanced digital technologies—including artificial intelligence, robotics, real‑time analytics and augmented reality—to streamline operations and enhance decision‑making. The site was strategically designed with a dedicated rail bridge that connects directly to the mainline, enabling finished trains to be shipped efficiently to customers across the East Coast and beyond.

“North Carolina is a hub for innovation and a leader in advanced manufacturing and the clean tech economy,” said North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein. “Siemens Mobility’s new facility will create more than 500 good-paying jobs in Davidson County and strengthen our state’s economy by nearly $1.6 billion over the next decade. This investment is a win for the entire state of North Carolina, and it strengthens our leadership in shaping the future of passenger rail in America.”

The facility is supported in part by a Job Development Investment Grant from the state that is projected to add $1.6 billion to the state’s economy over 12 years.

“Our $220 million investment in Lexington reflects our long-term commitment to American manufacturing and to the communities that help power our industry,” said Siemens Mobility North America CEO Tobias Bauer. “By creating more than 500 skilled jobs and expanding our U.S. production and service footprint, we are bringing advanced rail manufacturing closer to our East Coast customers while strengthening support for partners across the country. With a truly end-to-end rail portfolio built in America, we are well positioned to help shape the next chapter of American rail.”