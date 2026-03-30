MBTA’s proposed FY 27-31 Capital Investment Plan to fund remaining cost for redesigned Arborway Bus Maintenance Facility

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority’s (MBTA) proposed fiscal years (FY) 2027–2031 Capital Investment Plan will fully fund the remaining design and construction costs of the redesigned Arborway Bus Maintenance Facility. When construction is complete, MBTA says battery-electric buses (BEBs) will operate out of the Arborway facility and that after completion, the old facility will be demolished, and the land will be made available for redevelopment.

“The funding announced today demonstrates the commitment of the Healey-Driscoll Administration to rebuild our transportation system, which is so vital to ensuring affordable transitions that facilitate economic vitality and quality of life for the public we serve,” said Massachusetts Department of Transportation Interim Secretary of Transportation and MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng. “The Arborway facility is an essential step forward as we strive toward ensuring modern, safe, reliable, robust bus service for all. I thank the city of Boston for their partnership as this facility helps us better serve the residents, businesses and surrounding communities. We’re enhancing bus service every way we can to win back riders, from increasing service beyond pre-pandemic levels, to efficiently and accessibly operating dedicated bus lanes through automated camera enforcement, to continued investments in our frontline workforce and so much more. We are laser-focused on making the MBTA bus network a system that the public can rely on today and for generations.”

MBTA notes Arborway will initially support both BEBs and hybrid buses to ensure service levels are not only maintained but improved and enhanced going forward.

“This electrified bus facility marks a pivotal step toward our climate goals, delivering real benefits to the residents of Jamaica Plain and MBTA bus riders alike,” said Boston Mayor Michelle Wu. “Just as importantly, we are unlocking the site’s potential to deliver affordable housing and other mixed-use development in the neighborhood."

The future Arborway facility will be located next to the current facility at Washington Street and Arborway in Boston near Forest Hills station. The current Arborway garage maintains buses serving routes in Roxbury, Dorchester, Mattapan, Hyde Park, Roslindale, Jamaica Plain and areas southwest of Boston. The new, larger facility will support even more buses that will serve additional routes in the region, providing better, more frequent, more reliable bus service.

“Upgrading Arborway facilities is critical to uplifting the bus rider experience as this not only signals a concrete commitment to fleet electrification, but also paves the way for more robust service,” said Transportation for Massachusetts Executive Director Reggie Ramos. “When we talk about enhancing bus service and giving dignity to bus riders, steps like this substantially bring us closer to these goals. The Arborway facility serves many EJ communities, and it is noteworthy that these investments are poured onto neighborhoods that rely on bus service the most.”

MBTA says BEBs will start to operate this summer from the North Cambridge bus facility. North Cambridge serviced the MBTA’s now-retired fleet of electric trolleybuses, which were the oldest buses in the system. The agency notes the system-wide transition to BEBs will allow the North Cambridge facility to maintain the same buses as the rest of the fleet, reducing operating costs and improving operating efficiency and reliability.

The new Quincy bus facility is also on track for summer 2027 completion. That facility is the oldest facility in the agency’s system and lacks the required technology and space to support newer buses. Because only older buses can run from this garage, MBTA notes Quincy routes experience limited service frequency and more reliability issues. The new facility being constructed is 100% BEB-ready and will accommodate a larger, more modern fleet that includes BEBs and allows for potential service expansion in the future.

According to MBTA, chargers have been installed at the Cabot and Charlestown facilities to operate test service for new BEBs as they're received ahead of BEB-ready garages opening. The MBTA says it has seen a 20% year-over-year ridership boost on bus routes that received improvements put in place in December 2024 as part of Phase 1 of Bus Network Redesign.

MBTA notes the upcoming automated camera enforcement program aims to improve the frequency and accessibility of bus service by discouraging drivers from blocking bus lanes and bus stops. The MBTA will install camera systems on buses to ticket cars standing or parked illegally in bus lanes or in front of bus stops.