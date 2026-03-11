Lebanon Transit Authority to solicit bids for construction of Lebanon Transit Operations and Maintenance Facility

The Lebanon Transit Authority (LTA) is soliciting bids for the construction of the Lebanon Transit Operations and Maintenance Facility. According to the agency, bid packages will be received for the following contracts:

General construction Mechanical construction Electrical construction Plumbing construction

The authority notes the deadline for bid submissions is April 8, 2026. The authority is encouraging the use of disadvantaged business enterprise (DBE) in all contracts and says that any certified DBE’S proposed by the contractor must be fully utilized with adequate documentation provided by the selected contractor to satisfy federal and Pennsylvania Department of Transportation requirements.

According to the authority, the successful bidder will be required to comply with all applicable non-discrimination and non-collusion laws and regulations to certify that they are not on the comptrollers general’s list of ineligible contractors or are federally disbarred. The bidder agrees that bids will be valid for at least a 90-day period from the date the bids are opened.

More information on the bidding process can be found on LTA’s website.