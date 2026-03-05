NFI cuts ribbon on new customer acceptance and delivery facility in Winnipeg

NFI Group Inc. (NFI) has cut the ribbon on its new customer acceptance and delivery (CAD) facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba. The CAD facility will enable NFI to complete full domestic production of heavy-duty transit vehicles, including zero-emission buses, in Winnipeg for the first time in 15 years.

Construction of the CAD facility began in late 2024, and the first buses entered production in September 2025. NFI delivered the first All-Canadian build to customer Durham Transit in December 2025.

NFI notes this facility expands New Flyer of America’s (New Flyer) production capacity by up to 240 equivalent units per annum by 2027, with four line entries expected per week. It also enables New Flyer’s U.S. facilities to increase their focus on supporting production for customers across America.

“We are extremely proud to officially open our new facility that achieves a strategic goal of enabling complete, start-to-finish Canadian bus manufacturing for Canadian customers,” said NFI Group President and CEO John Sapp. “This is a major milestone for our company, the province and the country as it creates hundreds of highly skilled jobs and a stronger domestic supply chain, alongside enhanced zero-emission production capabilities.”