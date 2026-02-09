Community Transit to purchase additional property close to headquarters

The Community Transit Board has approved a purchase agreement to buy an Evergreen Goodwill of the Western Washington property that is adjacent to the agency’s Cascade Administration Building and across the street from its Kasch Park Operations Base. According to the agency, the property was put on sale last fall, and the agency believes the property will provide more opportunity to improve services, especially with its close proximity to the agency’s headquarters.

“As Snohomish County continues to grow, the need for good, reliable public transportation continues to grow,” said Community Transit CEO Ric Ilgenfritz. “Given its proximity to existing facilities and its strategic value for long-term planning, it made sense for us to evaluate this property and move forward with its purchase.”

Community Transit says the anticipated service growth will consume its operating base capacity for vehicle storage, maintenance, operational and administrative functions within the next few years. The Goodwill property lot is 7.5 acres with a 107,000 square foot warehouse building housing a 20,000 square foot retail space.

The agency will purchase the property for approximately $25.4 million. As part of the purchase agreement, the transit agency will lease the property back to Goodwill for a minimum of two years for the company to continue operations at that location.