WMATA selects Atlantic Pacific Companies for joint development project at Capitol Heights station in Prince George’s County

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) has selected Atlantic Pacific Companies (A|P) as the selected developer for a joint development project at Capitol Heights Station in Prince George’s County, Md. The project will deliver new affordable housing and neighborhood-serving retail space. It builds on a $17 million commitment from the state of Maryland toward transit and site infrastructure improvements at Capitol Heights Station that was first announced in 2024. WMATA, Prince George’s County and the town of Capitol Heights, Md., have executed a memorandum of understanding to formalize the partnership.

The Capitol Heights Station project is part of Prince George’s County’s Blue Line Corridor initiative, a coordinated planning effort to catalyze growth and attract private investment at four WMATA stations between Capitol Heights and Downtown Largo. The state of Maryland has committed $450 million to deliver a range of signature facilities along the corridor, including an amphitheater, market hall, central library and cultural center, civic plaza, youth sports fieldhouse, complete streets infrastructure and the Central Avenue Connector Trail

“Where and how we invest shows who we are and where we are going,” said Maryland Gov. Wes Moore. “The state of Maryland and our partners know that economic mobility is deeply intertwined with physical mobility. Investment in and around the Capitol Heights Station is creating a future where pathways to work, wages and wealth are not an aspiration, but a reality. This Blue Line Corridor project will help close the housing shortage in the community, connect more Marylanders to opportunity and demonstrate what transit-oriented development should look like.”

As part of the development concept, WMATA notes approximately 3.8 acres of existing surface parking will be transformed into 320 affordable apartments priced at 60% of the area median income, along with about 10,000 square feet of retail space. In addition to A|P, the development team also includes architect Torti Gallas + Partners and general contractor Whiting Turner.

WMATA says the developer was competitively selected based on experience delivering affordable housing projects, which include properties in Prince George’s County. The agency also evaluated proposals from two other development teams as part of the selection process.

“This project shows what’s possible when regional partners align around a shared vision for transit-oriented growth,” said WMATA General Manager and CEO Randy Clarke. “By bringing new affordable housing and retail directly connected to transit, we’re strengthening ridership, supporting the community and helping the Blue Line Corridor reach its full potential.”

WMATA estimates the development will generate almost 100,000 annual rail trips. The development will also access key bus routes that will connect Prince George’s County and the District of Columbia.

“Development at this location where the Capitol Heights Metro Station is the gateway to the Blue Line Corridor further symbolizes my commitment to sustainable economic growth and strengthening our housing portfolio,” said Prince George’s County Executive Aisha Braveboy. “Gov. Wes Moore and I are aligned in our vision that leveraging our transit assets is both a smart and winning formula that reduces cost burdens for residents, strengthens workforce connectivity and is the catalyst for creating walkable, inclusive communities that support long-term growth.”

According to WMATA, it has completed 59 joint development projects at 32 stations, generating approximately $220 million in annual tax revenue across the region to date. Since 2022, about 1,500 residential units—including 800 affordable units—and 325,000 square feet of office space have been delivered, with an additional 1,300 residential units and 422,000 square feet of office space currently under construction. The agency says future joint development projects have the potential to generate an additional $300 million in annual tax revenue.

“Joint development is a critical element of [WMATA’s] strategy to grow ridership, generate long-term revenue and deliver meaningful regional benefits,” said WMATA Board Chair Valerie Santos. “The Capitol Heights project demonstrates our commitment to partnerships that prioritize sustainable, community-centered growth.”

A| P says its focus on the project is to address housing in the region.

“Atlantic|Pacific is excited to work in partnership with WMATA on the Capitol Heights Station redevelopment,” said A| P President of Development Kenneth Naylor. “We look forward to working with Gov. Moore and his administration to address the attainable housing crisis head-on with a development focused on quality, dignity and connectivity for the Capitol Heights community.”