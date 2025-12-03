Massachusetts JV issues RFP for mixed-use TOD project at Anderson RTC in Woburn

A joint venture (JV) comprised of the Massachusetts Port Authority, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation and the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) released a request for proposals (RFP) for a mixed-use transit-oriented development (TOD) project at the Anderson Regional Transportation Center (RTC) in the city of Woburn, Mass, which is a multi-model transportation facility owned by the JV.

According to the MBTA, the RTC has supported an array of high-occupancy vehicle transportation services for more than two decades, and it will continue to be a strategically important asset for the region’s transportation system in the future. Earlier this year, the JV sought expressions of interest from developers to better understand the site’s development potential.

Offering residents a 25-minute trip from Anderson/Woburn station on the MBTA Lowell Commuter Rail Line to downtown Boston at North Station, the TOD opportunity has the potential to accommodate a mix of housing and other uses across up to six acres while improving connectivity and reflecting the city of Woburn’s broader planning vision.

The 26-acre Anderson RTC features a train/bus station, substantial surface parking and benefits from nearby access to I-93 and I-95 and rail connection to North Station in Boston. MBTA notes scheduled daily Commuter Rail service to the site is provided by the Lowell Line and Amtrak’s Downeaster from Boston to Brunswick, Maine. Woburn Logan Express also provides direct bus service to Logan International Airport.

Responses to the RFP are due by March 24, 2026. A selection committee comprised of the three agencies will evaluate proposals before recommending a developer for designation by the three agencies’ respective boards.

The RFP can be downloaded from MBTA’s website.