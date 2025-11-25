NY: OPT operations, bus stop to move to transit hub space Dec. 1

The city of Oneonta announced Friday, Nov. 21 that Oneonta Public Transportation would open for business Monday, Dec. 1 at its new 47 Market St. location, where the city’s transit hub construction is nearing completion, and that 104 Main St. would no longer serve as an OPT stop starting Dec. 1.

A notice released by the city stated that while transit hub construction has been underway on Market Street, OPT buses have lined the side of Main Street.

“The City appreciates the public’s cooperation and understanding during this transition and looks forward to welcoming riders to OPT’s new facility,” the Friday notice stated.

The city additionally announced other service adjustments and temporary OPT office closures for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, stating that normal routes would operate as usual Wednesday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov. 28. OPT is scheduled to close Thursday, Nov. 27 for Thanksgiving.

The 104 Main St. OPT office will be closed Wednesday to Friday.

“During this period, transit passes may be purchased on the bus only, and riders must provide exact change,” the notice stated.

According to Daily Star archives, about 5% of the contract work on the transit hub still needed to be completed as of Monday, Nov. 3. City Administrator Greg Mattice said at the time that OPT was expected to move in this month.

Some of the items that still need to be completed include installing catenary lighting above Water Street and upper siding panels on transit hub building and completing interior painting, Daily Star archives stated.

Other items, like paving the area by the stair tower for trash compactors and installing official light poles, are set to be done in the spring. Sternberg Lighting, the manufacturer that makes the light poles for the transit hub space, provided a 24-week lead time for light pole delivery, said Public Works.

Yacobucci said in September that once the OPT buses are moved from Main Street, that space will be open to install more parking options.

