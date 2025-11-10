Cornwall Transit completes maintenance garage and transit building renovation

Cornwall Transit has completed the significant renovation and expansion of its maintenance garage and transit building in Ontario, Canada. The two-year project was funded through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP) in partnership with the federal, provincial and municipal governments.

Construction included a 30-foot by 75-foot addition to the existing facility, providing three new maintenance bays and additional office space. Upgrades to the building feature new metal siding and modern garage doors, replacing siding originally installed in 1974 and doors that had served for over three decades. Cornwall Transit notes the improvements were necessary, as the previous structures had reached the end of their service life and required frequent repairs.

The expanded facility addresses critical shortages in mechanical bays, vehicle storage and office space. Cornwall Transit says the new facility has dedicated areas for overnight vehicle storage, confidential inspections and efficient movement of buses in and out of the garage. The facility serves not only the city of Cornwall's bus fleet, but also the Cornwall Emergency Medical Service and Cornwall Police Service vehicles.

“The recent addition and upgrades to our maintenance garage represent a strategic investment in the long-term sustainability of our infrastructure,” said Cornwall Transit Manager Jean Marcil. “Thanks to government funding, we’ve enhanced our capacity to meet growing demand, improve operational efficiency and ensure Cornwall Transit remains a centralized hub for vehicle maintenance for years to come.”