City of Eau Claire opens new downtown transfer center

The city of Eau Claire, Wis., has opened its new downtown transfer center as part of the transit system’s 50th anniversary. The new facility was funded through a $5 million federal grant and city Tax Incremental Financing. It features a sheltered waiting area, restrooms and staff offices.

According to the city, a new mixed-use development area with a parking garage and housing is located above the transfer center.

“This new transfer center is a step towards a more walkable community, more connection with our neighbors and an investment to our downtown,” said Eau Claire Transit Manager Katrina Running. “We appreciate our business neighbors for their patience during construction. As we celebrate 50 years of transit service, we honor the thousands of riders that have taken the bus over the past few decades and we recognize that no matter your reason for riding, you deserve a welcoming space to wait for the bus.”