City of Raleigh to build new GoRaleigh Access facility

The city of Raleigh, N.C., is building a new GoRaleigh Access facility for paratransit users. According to the city, the new office space will support the operations team, provide ADA eligibility testing for the paratransit program and host call centers for both Raleigh and Wake County. The call centers schedule more than 2,000 daily trips for people with disabilities, older adults and rural residents who rely on public transit in Raleigh and Wake County.

The city notes the new facility will include about 17,700 square feet of office and operations space, plus 31,400 square feet for a modern maintenance garage. The garage will feature eight bays for vehicle work, storage for parts and office space for maintenance staff. It will also include separate areas for cleaning and washing vehicles.

According to the city, the current building was built in the 1970s on top of a landfill from the early 1900s and over time, the building has become unsafe and too old to meet today’s needs.

Design

The city kicked off the design phase of the project with Stantec in June 2025. A month later, city staff and Stantec sat down with the end users of GoRaleigh and GoWake paratransit operations to kick off programming efforts. In August 2025, the same groups met with Stantec and undergone a Master Planning Charrette, where a desired layout of all exterior areas and buildings were chosen.

Project goals