CA: Carson OKs development of major transit center ahead of 2028 Olympics

In the city’s next effort to improve infrastructure before the 2028 Summer Olympics, the Carson City Council approved the development of a major transit center in partnership with CalState University Dominguez Hills (CSUDH). The council approved the memorandum of understanding on Tuesday, Sept. 2, that will allow the design and construction of the $3.25 million transit center.

During the Sept. 2 city council meeting, Councilmember Cedric Hicks noted that this project has been planned for years.

“We’ve been talking about this transit center for a lot of years,” he said. “We’ve moved it from one location to another. I just want to make sure that we’re going to have the transit center completed this time because we are going to be on the world’s platform with the Olympics and the main way that people are going to be able to travel is through that transit hub, so it’s really important that we have the transit hub built this go around.”

The transit center will be located on what is currently campus sidewalks and roadways adjacent to Victoria Street.

According to Councilmember Jawane Hilton, the university campus was chosen because of the heavy traffic in the area.

“It improves accessibility and connectivity,” he said. “As a transit hub, it makes it easier for residents to reach jobs and schools and local businesses and healthcare without utilizing solely cars.”

The staff report written by Arlington Rodgers, Torrance director of public works, also notes how multiple bus lines pass through Victoria St.

“The Transit Center will be mutually beneficial to Metro, Long Beach Transit, Carson Circuit, and Torrance Transit as they all run through Victoria St,” the report said. “The purpose of the Victoria Transit Center project is to provide a modern facility at which bus riders can access the Carson Circuit system or transfer between any of its routes.”

There will also be regional connections to the Carson Circuit’s blue line feeder routes.

The entire center will include eight bus terminals, waiting sheds, wayfinding maps, digital boards for bus routes and arrival/departure times, driver facilities, ticket booths and landscaping.

“The University has plans to supplement the transportation hub by improving pedestrian accommodations and adding wayfinding, landscaping, and other campus amenities related to the new facility,” said a SCUDH spokesperson. “Navigating connections between the different lines, having a safe and welcoming place to wait for bus pick-up, and reaching destinations efficiently via public transit/bus are all ongoing challenges for every public transit user in the region. This project aims to alleviate these challenges in a meaningful way and makes an important move in the right direction.”

Additionally, SCUDH will be hosting multiple events during the Summer 2028 Olympics including rugby, tennis, indoor cycling, archery and field hockey in addition to three Paralympic events: para cycling, para tennis and para archery.

Hilton noted that those traveling to and from Olympic events will be utilizing this transit center and that it is Carson’s responsibility as an Olympic host city to invest in infrastructure and public transportation. He also said that this center will be utilized for transportation during the 2026 World Cup.

“Carson has been steadily trying to improve our infrastructure,” he said. “We’ve put $34 billion into street pavement repair. So, this is to produce quality transportation for the Olympics.”

During the city council meeting, Hicks said he doesn’t think that Carson is behind in preparing to be a host city for the 2028 Summer Olympics.

“Other host cities already are doing things that I don’t think we are at the level we should be because we should have already had this in place as a city,” he said.

According to the memorandum of understanding, the city will be responsible for the design and construction of the transit center at its own expense. CSUDH will own the building and any “occupiable improvements.” And, both parties will be responsible for the operation and maintenance of the center.

In addition to the transit center, the city will be required to design, construct, own and operate a new traffic signal at East Victoria St. and Birch Knoll Drive.

“The City and the University share a common desire to improve the Property in order to enhance transportation services and provide a convenient, safe and welcoming gateway to the University campus for University students, faculty, staff, and the public,” the memorandum said.

The expected completion date for Carson’s new transit center is Fall of 2026.

