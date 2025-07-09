MI: The reason Flint’s transit authority named its newest facility after this local hero

The Mass Transportation Authority (MTA) recently celebrated the grand opening of the Michael J. Zelley Training and Development Center last, honoring a longtime disability advocate and former board member whose legacy shaped the agency’s inclusive mission.

Located at 1700 S. Dort Highway on the former Baker College property, the new facility will serve as a hub for workforce training, safety certification, and skills development for MTA employees and partner agencies across Michigan.

“Michael was very instrumental in founding the Disability Network and spent his entire career making sure that persons with disabilities had a seat at the table,” said MTA CEO Ed Benning. “He used to say, ‘Nothing about us without us.’ That was his motto.”

Zelley, who died in 2023, was known for his relentless advocacy around accessibility and employment, according to his obituary.

He began his path of service at age 14, driving ambulances for the family business, Zelley Funeral Home, founded by his father and later operated by his mother and younger brother, Joseph.

Zelley graduated from St. Mary’s in 1961 and studied at Crosier College Seminary in Indiana, where he deeply considered the priesthood before ultimately choosing a life as a husband and father of seven.

He married Lana in 1964 and went on to have a successful business career with Genesee Bank & Trust, General Motors, and SecureData.

In 1979, a single-vehicle accident left Zelley paralyzed from the chest down, but it didn’t slow his commitment to leadership.

He continued rising professionally, holding roles such as Director of Marketing, Senior Vice President, and Executive Board Member.

In 1989, Zelley founded The Disability Network, a nonprofit organization that became a cornerstone of advocacy in Michigan.

He was appointed to national councils by Presidents Clinton and Bush and held several gubernatorial appointments, including Chair of the Michigan Civil Rights Commission.

Zelley served on numerous boards, including the MTA, Flint and Genesee County Chamber of Commerce, Mott Community College, and Michigan Works. His efforts led to lasting policy changes benefiting millions.

He enjoyed painting, drive-in movies, and playing guitar at family sing-a-longs.

Benning said naming the center after Zelley was a natural decision.

“With all of his dedication to helping people with disabilities, and making sure training was something that took place regularly, we felt it was only appropriate to name the center after him,” Benning said.

The center will offer a range of programs, including training on disability awareness, ADA compliance, equipment use, and recertification for maintenance and management staff.

It will also host internships to help prepare the next generation of transit workers.

“Seventy percent of people with disabilities are unemployed in our community,” Benning said. “We employ people with disabilities where it makes sense and works. Some even work from home-and it’s been beneficial.”

The MTA received a $268,000 grant from Michigan Works to support training efforts at the new facility.

Benning said the organization also plans to collaborate with other state transit agencies to bring their training programs to the site.

“It’s going to be a great partnership moving forward,” he said.

©2025 Advance Local Media LLC.

Visit mlive.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.