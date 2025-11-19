Iteris launches VantagePriority, new transit signal priority system

Iteris, Inc. has launched VantagePriority™, a transit signal priority (TSP) and emergency vehicle preemption (EVP) system as part of its Vantage CV™ integrated detection and connected vehicle (CV) system.

This new offering aims to provides agencies with the tools needed to improve traffic operations by prioritizing critical vehicles at intersections. With the ability to prioritize emergency vehicles, public transit, school buses and more, Iteris notes that regions can reduce emergency response times, improve transit reliability and decrease congestion.

As a real-time solution, VantagePriority provides immediate responsiveness by utilizing cloud-based infrastructure to minimize the need for deployment of costly new systems to enable TSP and EVP. The system offers on-the-ground control that enhances traffic flow, safety and operational efficiency.

VantagePriority also offers analytics and reporting, delivering real-time and historical insights that help agencies track vehicle travel-time savings, monitor system performance and optimize configurations. Iteris says these data-driven insights allow agencies to easily fine-tune operations and maximize the value of their investment.

Existing BlueTOAD® and Iteris detection customers can easily integrate priority and preemption capabilities, making adoption cost-effective and seamless.

“In addition to enabling innovative cloud-based TSP and EVP, VantagePriority is a future-ready system that lays the groundwork for expanding CV capabilities,” said Iteris Chief Product Officer Will Cousins. “This multi-purpose system addresses diverse traffic management challenges with a single, flexible platform. Combined with our full range of industry-leading detection solutions, transportation agencies continue to gain the tools they need to build smarter cities with enhanced safety, mobility and sustainability.”