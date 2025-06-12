Spare integrates Spare Live Traffic within Google Maps

Spare has launched Spare Live Traffic, an integration with Google Maps for its Spare Engine. Spare notes the feature is already live in several cities and is showing early impact. It will be available for rollout to more Spare customers in the coming weeks.

The integration uses Google Maps’ live traffic-aware routing instead of static manifests or historical predictions. It provides transit operations with instant awareness of congestion, accidents and road closures. Spare notes the technology is particularly vital for paratransit services, equipping drivers with precise, up-to-the-minute information.

“This is a significant leap forward for both riders and drivers," said Spare CEO Kristoffer Vik Hansen. "Our integration with Google Maps platform brings live traffic-aware navigation directly to drivers, enabling better on-time performance and empowering agencies to deliver the kind of reliability that passengers expect. It's about transforming the everyday experience of getting from A to B for millions of people.”

According to Spare, early data from transit agencies using the integration shows a notable reduction of up to 20 percent in late trips, directly contributing to improved on-time performance and greater operational productivity.

Capital Metropolitan Transportation Authority (CapMetro) CEO Tanya Acevedo added, "Reliability is paramount for our riders, and this real-time traffic integration is a critical technological step forward for CapMetro. By leveraging accurate traffic data, we can empower our operations team to make smarter, data-driven decisions, ultimately leading to a more consistent and predictable service for our community."

‍"Our operators are excited about the seamless integration of Google Maps into our Spare platform, particularly appreciating the audio navigation features that enhance the overall experience," said Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe ADA Paratransit Administrator Susi Trinandad.

‍The technology behind the transformation

The integration, currently in beta for North American customers via the Driver App, provides drivers with immediate insights to dynamically adjust to evolving road conditions, adding a new layer of agility and precision beyond existing traffic modeling, helping to optimize trips for efficiency and punctuality.