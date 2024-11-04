FHWA awards $16.6 million in ADCMS grants.

The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) has awarded $16.6 million in Advanced Digital Construction Management Systems (ADCMS) grants to projects in eight states. The ADCMS grants are under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which provides a total of $85 million over five years.

“These pioneering states are using technology and innovation to digitize systems to improve the way we deliver transportation projects,” said Acting FHWA Administrator Kristin White. “These projects – which range from technologies to support the workforce, improve bid accuracy and improve the way we communicate with the public – are leading the way to modernizing transportation. This program is oversubscribed by over 80 percent, showing the desire for public agencies to get funding to improve processes to be more innovative and use 21st century technologies in an increasingly digital world. These are small investments with big industry impact.”

The ADCMS grant program provides funding as an incentive for state departments of transportation to promote the use of data and technologies that allow for a more seamless flow of digital information, moving away from paper-based systems and building efficiencies into project delivery processes. FHWA says the goal of each of the projects that received funding is to save time and resources and deliver projects safely in a more cost-effective manner.

The program goals include:

Accelerated adoption of advanced digital construction management systems throughout the project lifecycle to boost productivity and manage complex projects.

More timely and productive information-sharing through reduced reliance on paper.

Development and deployment of best practices on construction sites.

Increased technology adoption and deployment by states and local governments.

Increased transparency as the result of the real-time sharing of information.

The $16.6 million in funding follows an earlier round of funding that provided $34 million in grants. The full list of projects that were awarding funding can be found on FHWA’s website.