Community Transit upgrades desktop version of Plan My Trip tool

Community Transit has upgraded the desktop version of its Plan My Trip tool, so riders now have the same user experience no matter what device they are using.

According to the agency, the new look feels more like an app, whether customers are on their phone or computer. A new larger map is easier to read, making it simpler to view routes and navigate trips.

The goal of the tool is to help riders plan a transit trip anywhere in the region. Customers enter the following into the tool:

Where their trip is starting.

Where they want their trip to end.

When they want to leave or arrive.

The tool will then show the customer transit options and include walking distance, fare information and total travel time. Customers can review multiple trip options to compare routes and choose the one that works best for them.