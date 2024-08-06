Luminator launches RoadRunner Pro mobile video system

Luminator Technology Group will be launching its new mobile video system, RoadRunner Pro, in October 2024.

The RoadRunner Pro, which has been combined with its mSET software, offers a range of advanced features designed specifically for the transit market, providing customers with superior flexibility and enhanced durability. The on-board system supports up to 24 camera channels with AI capabilities. The new features include:

High-quality 4K video streams

The Road Runner Pro supports up to 12 channels of analog HD and 12 channels of digital IP camera and up to 23 channels of audio input

Supporting complete fleets of all vehicle types, the system is equipped with an eight core processor and a neural network inference engine for intelligent algorithm applications

Designed and manufactured specifically for transit applications, the RoadRunner Pro is designed to deliver seamless, high-performance management for multiple transit applications.

“We are excited to bring RoadRunner Pro to the market,” said Daria van Engelen, Luminator Technology Group commercial vice president of North America. “Used either individually or combined with our mSET software, this solution represents our commitment to innovation and we believe it will significantly enhance the mobile video experience for our customers’ needs - whether that’s for advanced video analytics, networking options or video accessibility.”