Keolis to launch suicide prevention and awareness training with Samaritans

In an effort to cultivate a safe and accepting environment, Keolis Commuter Services (Keolis) has expanded its partnership with Samaritans, a provider of lifesaving suicide prevention services throughout Massachusetts, to facilitate mental health and suicide prevention training to Commuter Rail frontline personnel.

Throughout the second quarter of 2024, Samaritans will develop the training program, including the facilitation of focus groups, stakeholder interviews and training materials for frontline employees at Keolis. The launch of training is set to begin in the third quarter of 2024 and conclude in 2025.

“We are proud of our longstanding partnership with Samaritans and we are excited to collaborate with them to provide our workforce with training and resources on suicide prevention,” said Abdellah Chajai, CEO and general manager of Keolis Commuter Services. “Our frontline workers at Keolis interact with thousands of people every day and this training will give them the tools they need to help someone who may be in crisis. If through this training we can help save just one life, that will already be a success.”

"Our ultimate goal is to create a safer and more supportive environment for everyone," said Samaritans President and CEO Kathleen C. Marchi. "This partnership marks a significant step forward in providing essential mental health and suicide prevention training to Commuter Rail frontline personnel. By empowering these workers to take care of their own mental health and equipping them with the skills to recognize and respond to mental health crises, this project will undoubtedly save lives."

Through the mental health and suicide prevention training program, Samaritans will educate Keolis frontline employees on the topic of mental health, including identifying people at risk, developing strategies for engaging with a person in crisis, whether a colleague or a member of the public, and connecting someone in need with mental health resources.

"Mental health training is essential for creating supportive environments where individuals feel comfortable seeking help and support," said Kacy Maitland, Samaritans chief clinical officer. "Through this program, Commuter Rail personnel will gain valuable insights into identifying signs of distress, communicating effectively with individuals in crisis and connecting them with appropriate resources. These skills are not only critical for intervening in potential crises, but also for fostering a culture of empathy and compassion.”

Samaritans will interview employees and key stakeholders to tailor the program to the specific needs of Keolis, developing a series of training modules that teach commuter rail personnel the skills to deescalate situations they may encounter in their work.

Keolis Commuter Services has been a partner with Samaritans since 2014, sponsoring the Samaritans Breakfast for Hope and 5K Run/Walk for Suicide Prevention to honor those who were lost, support those who are struggling and raise money for suicide prevention.