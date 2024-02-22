Genetec launches enterprise-grade SaaS Physical Security Solution.

Genetec Inc. has launched Security Center SaaS. The technology combines access control, video management, forensic search, intrusion monitoring and automation to ensure a wide-range of surveillance and monitoring options.

"The physical security industry has not been able to get cloud or software as a service quite right, especially for enterprise customers,” said Christian Morin, vice president of product engineering and CSO, Genetec Inc. “With Security Center SaaS, organizations are no longer beholden to proprietary or feature-poor as a service solutions that needlessly force a choice of either all on-prem or all cloud. The enterprise capabilities and open architecture of Security Center SaaS are designed to enable systems to handle complex workloads where they make the most sense to be deployed. This flexibility addresses a longstanding need of end users and fills an important gap in the market.”

To effectivly bring this SaaS solution to the market, Genetec has changed its entire approach to procurement, deployment and maintenance.

“Current approaches to SaaS have undercut the role of channel partners, whom we see as central to customer and project success. Security Center SaaS represents an important opportunity for our systems integrators. It means better margins and long-term customer satisfaction, with no additional investment in time or resources on the part of partners,” said Michel Chalouhi, vice president of Global Sales, Genetec Inc.

With the ability to centralize the monitoring and management of multiple sites, Security Center SaaS can serve low-density deployments with a handful of direct-to-cloud devices and scale up to thousands of sites and devices with hybrid storage and processing. Operators can manage operations from a Security Operation Center or on the go through robust web and mobile applications.