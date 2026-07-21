TTC launches camera-based enforcement pilot for illegal streetcar boarding crossings

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) has launched a nine-month safety pilot, installing cameras designed to catch road users who illegally pass open streetcar doors.

During the pilot that started July 20, four TTC streetcars equipped with technology from Gatekeeper Systems started looking for the illegal crossings on five mixed-traffic routes—501 Queen, 506 Carlton, 504 King, 511 Bathurst and 505 Dundas. The cameras will measure how often illegal streetcar passing occurs and test the technology's reliability for future automated enforcement. Tickets will not yet be issued.

"Every day, our customers and operators see vehicles blow past open streetcar doors, putting people at risk," said TTC Chair Jamaal Myers. "This pilot is an important step toward ending that behavior and making sure everyone gets on and off the streetcar safely."

Under Ontario’s Highway Traffic Act, it is illegal for road users to pass open doors while a curbside stop is being serviced. The offence carries a fine of up to C$183.25 (US$130.14), plus three demerit points on the driver’s license.

The latest TTC data reveals that between 2014 and 2024, 141 individuals were hit by vehicles while boarding or exiting streetcars. Additionally, TTC customers and operators witness and report multiple violations and near misses every day. This pilot aims to track that behavior and quantify the program’s effectiveness for consideration of possible expansion, according to the special projects section of the agency’s July 2026 CEO Report.

“No one should have to worry about their safety when getting on or off a streetcar,” said Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow. “This pilot is an important step toward reducing dangerous driving behaviors, protecting TTC customers and making our streets safer for all road users.”

The TTC says it’s committed to improving customer safety on the streetcar network. In 2017, the TTC Board requested changes to the Highway Traffic Act to enable camera enforcement. Those changes came in 2022, allowing the TTC to develop this pilot project.

“Safety is paramount to everything we do at the TTC, and our customers must be safe when boarding and exiting streetcars,” said TTC CEO Mandeep Lali. “This pilot is another way we are modernizing the TTC and using technology to improve safety. It will provide valuable insights into the extent of this problem and provide us with the data we need to make informed decisions about a broader rollout and enforcement.”